Roundup: Jaguars' Bouye has good shot of playing TNF

The Jaguars look like they'll have their two starting cornerbacks available against the Titans. It might be for the last time.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported A.J. Bouye, who's listed as questionable with a hip injury, has a good chance of playing Thursday night, per a source. Bouye has been limited in practice all week after missing Jacksonville's loss to the Texans this past Sunday.

The veteran corner struggled in a Week 1 loss to the Chiefs. He wasn't alone, of course. The bigger question moving forward is who will join him in the Jags' secondary. Buoye and Ramsey have made up one of the league's top CB duos the past few seasons. The tandem's days appear to be numbered, however.

Ramsey demanded a trade earlier this week in the aftermath of a sideline run-in with Doug Marrone. The Jaguars coach said Wednesday that Ramsey will suit up for Week 3, just as Ramsey said he'd do the day before. But Ramsey might be packing his bags a day later. Rapoport reported that Friday is the most likely target date for a trade.

The 24-year-old Ramsey has voiced his displeasure for months after the Jaguars informed him they wouldn't extend him before this season. News leaked earlier this week that he wants out of Duval. If Thursday is his finale in black and teal, it would be fitting to have it play out in front of the hometown fans, with Bouye on the opposite side.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:

1. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (foot) was not present at the start of practice. This is his third consecutive day of missing practice after aggravating a mid-foot sprain last week against the Buccaneers. It is unlikely he plays on Sunday, per Rapoport.

2. Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (hamstring) is at practice but not participating.