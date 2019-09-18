Browns tight end David Njoku out with broken wrist

The Cleveland Browns will be without their starting tight end for a while.

David Njoku suffered a broken wrist Monday against the Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source. The initial expectation is Njoku, who is still seeking opinions on surgery, will be out for more than a month.

The third-year tight end suffered the injury in the first half of Cleveland's Week 2 win and exited without a reception. He caught four passes in the season opener, including a touchdown. Njoku, who is also in the league's concussion protocol, has been backed up by veteran Demetrius Harris, as well as Pharaoh Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones.

A first-round pick in 2017, Njoku experienced a semi-breakout last year as he caught 56 balls for 639 yards and four touchdowns.