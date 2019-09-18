Colts waive QB Chad Kelly after return from suspension

Back from suspension, Chad Kelly is now back on waivers.

The Indianapolis Colts released the third-year quarterback on Wednesday, just two days after he returned from his two-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Kelly joined Indy in May as a potential third-string quarterback behind Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett. But when Luck retired and Brissett was elevated to the starter position, Indy signed journeyman Brian Hoyer to fulfill backup duties while Kelly was suspended. With Hoyer signed to a three-year deal, there was no future on the active roster for Kelly upon his return, and so the former Mr. Irrelevant is hitting the waiver wire again.

The nephew of Hall of Fame signal-caller Jim Kelly, Chad Kelly was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. He made just one appearance for Denver in the regular season, kneeling to end the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7, 2018. The Broncos waived him later that season after he was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing after departing a team Halloween party.

Kelly received a whole lot of playing time in the preseason with Luck sidelined and Brissett taking limited reps. In four preseason games, Kelly went 54-of-73 for 583 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, adding 107 yards and two scores on the ground on 10 rushes.

If no team claims Kelly off waivers, he can return to Indy's practice squad. But given the leaguewide injury woes at the QB position, it's possible that the gunslinging Kelly finds himself on another active roster this week.