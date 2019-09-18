Pittsburgh DA won't prosecute Antonio Brown due to statute

The Allegheny County (Penn.) District Attorney's Office and police department reached out to the lawyer of Antonio Brown's accuser, Britney Taylor, regarding a 2017 sexual assault allegation, but a statute of limitations will prevent the office from investigating an incident which Taylor says occurred at Brown's Pittsburgh home, the DA's office confirmed to NFL.com Wednesday.

Taylor said in a federal lawsuit filed last week that Brown sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions. Brown has denied the allegations.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that due to a statute of limitations, Brown will not face criminal charges in Pittsburgh for the first of three sexual assault allegations cited in the lawsuit, two of which allegedly occurred in Florida. Brown is also accused of raping Taylor in May 2018 in Miami, according to the lawsuit.

Taylor met with league investigators Monday as the NFL ramps up its investigation into the allegations against Brown. Rapoport reported Wednesday that it currently appears Brown will remain eligible to play this Sunday when the Patriots host the New York Jets.

"It is Wednesday of a game week which generally means -- generally -- that if a player is eligible now, he will continue to be," Rapoport reported on NFL Now. "The league likes to have these decisions before a team starts the real and true preparation for games. So, at the very least it seems like at this point Antonio Brown is moving toward being eligible for another game."

The Patriots signed Brown on Sept. 7 just hours after the Raiders released him. Rapoport reported Sunday that neither the Patriots, nor the NFL, knew of the coming charges against Brown prior to his signing in New England. Had the team known, Rapoport reported, per a source familiar with the situation, Patriots owner Robert Kraft would not have signed off on the signing.

Brown made his Patriots debut Sunday afternoon, recording four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown in New England's 43-0 win over the Dolphins.