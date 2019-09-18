Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Eric Ebron vs. Atlanta Falcons Ebron did get into the end zone last week, but he saw just four targets and was second in snaps (46.2%) behind Jack Doyle (72.3%). That makes Ebron a week to week dice roll as fantasy owners hope for a touchdown. In their last 34 games (since 2017), the Falcons have allowed just nine scores to tight ends. vs. T.J. Hockenson vs. Philadelphia Eagles Hockenson went from fantasy stud to fantasy dud in about a week's time, as his stinker against the Chargers left owners soured. He has another difficult matchup ahead, as Hockenson will face an Eagles defense that's surrendered just three touchdowns to opposing tight ends in their last 17 home games. vs. Tyler Eifert vs. Buffalo Bills Eifert might have found the end zone in Week 2, but he caught just three balls and finished with a mere nine yards. He also played in just 24.6 percent of the offensive snaps, which ranked third among Bengals tight ends. With a tough matchup against the Bills next, Eifert is best left on the sidelines. vs. Kyle Rudolph vs. Oakland Raiders Rudolph has become almost unstartable in fantasy leagues, as the Vikings have become a heavy run offense under OC Kevin Stefanski. In fact, Rudolph was a blocker (either run or pass) on 36 of his 65 snaps in last week's loss to the Packers. That's just not going to get it done in the fantasy world. Sit 'Em: Noah Fant at Green Bay Packers, Trey Burton at Washington Redskins (Mon.)

Busts: Jared Cook at Seattle Seahawks, Jack Doyle vs. Atlanta Falcons

