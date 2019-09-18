Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings..

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Robbie Gould vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Gould continues to be a star for fantasy owners, reaching double-digit points in each of his first two contests. He should remain productive in Week 3, when the 49ers host a Steelers defense that's allowed an average of 9.5 fantasy points to opposing kickers. I'd start Gould with confidence. vs. Joey Slye vs. Arizona Cardinals Listed as a sleeper last week, Slye produced 16 fantasy points in a loss to the Buccaneers. He's now scored 28 combined points through two games, and an upcoming matchup against the Cardinals makes him a nice choice. Arizona has allowed an average of 12 fantasy points per game to kickers in 2019. vs. Jake Elliott vs. Detroit Lions Elliott hasn't been much of a point producer after two weeks, scoring just 13 combined fantasy points. He should rebound in the stat sheets this week, however, as the Eagles host the Lions. After two weeks, only the Buccaneers have surrendered more fantasy points to opposing kickers (13.0 PPG). vs. Brett Maher vs. Miami Dolphins Maher has been a disappointment in fantasy circles, scoring 12 combined points over his first two weeks. I still like him, however, as a game versus the Dolphins is very favorable. In fact, Miami has allowed a ridiculous 14 extra points and an average of nine fantasy points per game to kickers. Start 'Em: Zane Gonzalez vs. Carolina Panthers, Mason Crosby vs. Denver Broncos

Sleepers: Cairo Santos at Jacksonville Jaguars (Thur.), Aldrick Rosas at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Chris Boswell vs. San Francisco 49ers Boswell is coming off a nine-point effort against the Seahawks, but I don't see him as a reliable fantasy option (with or without Ben Roethlisberger). In fact, I'd kick him to the waiver wire in an upcoming matchup in San Francisco. Thus far, the Niners have allowed just five points per game to kickers. vs. Matt Bryant vs. Indianapolis Colts Bryant has scored eight combined fantasy points in his first two games, and he hasn't looked all that great on the gridiron. I'd keep him on the bench in a road matchup against the Colts, who have surrendered just one field goal and an average of five fantasy points per game to opposing booters in 2019. vs. Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Los Angeles Chargers Fairbairn has had a slow start to the 2019 season, scoring just 11 combined fantasy points over his first two games. That trend looks likely to continue in Week 3, as the Texans face a Chargers defense that's surrendered just one field-goal conversion and allowed 2.5 fantasy points a game to kickers. vs. Eddy Pineiro vs. Washington Redskins Piniero was the hero of the week for the Bears, as he nailed a game-winning field goal and scored 15 fantasy points against the Broncos. I wouldn't chase the points, though, as the Redskins have surrendered just two field goal conversions and an average of 6.5 fantasy points to opposing kickers. Sit 'Em: Dan Bailey vs. Oakland Raiders, Matt Gay vs. New York Giants

Busts: Adam Vinatieri vs. Atlanta Falcons, Brandon McManus at Green Bay Packers

