Arcega-Whiteside 'ready' to step up after WR injuries

DeSean Jackson is expected to miss at least Week 3 with a groin injury. It's not looking good for Alshon Jeffery, who is dealing with a calf issue.

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver corps is looking wicked thin heading into Sunday's tilt versus the Detroit Lions. If Jackson and Jeffery both sit, Carson Wentz will need to rely heavily on Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

The rookie second-round pick saw a massive jump in playing time due to Jackson and Jeffery's injuries in Week 2. After playing just five offensive snaps in the season-opener, JJAW saw 69 plays against the Atlanta Falcons.

If called upon for a big role again, the rookie says he's prepared.

"I'm ready," Arcega-Whiteside said, via the team's official website. "That's what I've dreamed about. That's why I'm here, to help this team win."

Despite playing a boatload of snaps in Week 2, the rookie caught just one pass for four yards on four targets. The Eagles will need more from Arcega-Whiteside Sunday after a full week of practice to prepare.

"We've been together since the spring," Arcega-Whiteside said about Wentz. "I've been hanging around him since then, personally and on and off the field. Obviously, this week it's going to ramp up a little more. We're going to get that chemistry going."

A second-round pick out of Stanford, the 6-foot-2 wideout has the size to be a red-zone threat and displayed better run-after-catch ability that anticipated during the preseason. With both Jackson and Jeffery looking iffy at best for Sunday, the Eagles and Wentz will need JJAW to play a bigger role in the offense than he did last week.