Derrick Henry 'tired of seeing' 99-yard TD run vs. Jags

You might have seen the replay once or 10,000 times since December.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry takes the handoff in his own end zone and rumbles, stiff-arms, and bulldozes through the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense for a 99-yard touchdown.

In case you needed a reminder of what it looks like to own the soul of an opponent:

It's a play that became synonymous with the end of the 2018 NFL campaign and epitomized Henry's rise within the Titans' offense. His battering style propelling Tennessee forward.

While most of us can't get sick of watching the former Alabama running back treat the Jaguars' secondary as if they were stuffed kittens, Henry is tired of hearing about it.

"I'm sure (the Jaguars) are, because I am tired of seeing it -- so I know for sure they are," Henry said of the play, via Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. "It's over with, man. It was a great moment, and I appreciate it. I cherish it. But it's time to move on now.

"I'm sure (their coaches) show it to them every day, because it's all people talk about. I am sure they are going to be locked in and ready to go."

If he's tired of seeing that rumble, Henry is fortunate that he'll be on the field during Thursday night's rematch with the Jaguars on NFL Network. That stiff-arm that pulverized A.J. Bouye is sure to be played a bajillion times before and during the tilt.

The play lit Henry's season on fire, as he finished with 585 yards in the final four games as the Titans finally realized he should be their primary back. He's kept the workhorse role through the first two weeks this season.

Entering Thursday's tilt, Henry isn't worried about putting an encore of last year's performance.

"I am not really caught up into what happened last year -- it's just another game, and another opportunity against a good defense," Henry said of the Jaguars. "It's a short week against a division opponent so it should be fun. I just have to go out there and play my game."

