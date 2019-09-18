Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson among Players of the Week

Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season witnessed one quarterback record four touchdowns and 278 yards passing in one quarter alone.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after their 28-10 win over the Oakland Raiders. The QB had four touchdowns and 278 yards passing in the second quarter alone to give Kansas City the ultimate swing in momentum and a 28-10 lead going into halftime. Evidently, that's all that was needed to deflate the Raiders. Mahomes ended the day completing 30 of 44 for 443 passing yards, and although there weren't any more scores, the third-year QB led long-enough drives to maintain the lead on a day when the Chiefs ran for 31 yards.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after their close win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Credit offensive coordinator Brian Scottenheimer and Wilson for adjusting at the half. They switched to quick throws and Wilson ate up the Steelers' zone defense. Wilson went for 29 of 35 for 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after their 13-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He recorded two tackles and two forced fumbles. He sacked rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew twice.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after their win over the Panthers Thursday night. The linebacker became the first Bucs player with three sacks in a game since Jacquies Smith in September 2015. Barrett turned Daryl Williams' night into a nightmare, exposing the 27-year-old Panthers left tackle with his speed around the edge. There was no one to spell Williams, as Greg Little, his rookie backup, was inactive with a concussion. Barrett currently leads the league with four sacks, matching or exceeding in two weeks his totals from his last three years in Denver. Tampa Bay's one-year flyer on the 'backer is already looking like a steal.

Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after their victory of the New York Jets Monday night. Gillan totaled six punts with five landing inside the 20 and a long of 47.

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after their win over the Denver Bronocs. Pineiro nailed a 53-yard attempt to cap off a wacky sequence in the final minute. He converted 3 of 3 field goals and 1/1 PATs.