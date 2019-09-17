Drew Brees traveling back to L.A. to have hand surgery

Drew Brees is heading back to Los Angeles.

The Saints quarterback will have surgery to repair a torn ligament on his throwing thumb by Dr. Steven Shin this week in L.A, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed. Shin is the Rams' hand specialist, Pelissero added.

Brees' recovery is still expected to take six to eight weeks. The Saints have not yet made any move to put Brees on injured reserve, which would keep him out at least eight weeks, Pelissero added.

Brees suffered the injury on the Saints' second drive on Sunday against the Rams. His hand hit the hand of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and then his fingers smashed against his own helmet.

Teddy Bridgewater finished the game for the Saints and coach Sean Payton is expected to continue to roll with him as their starting QB.