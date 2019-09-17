Patriots place OT Isaiah Wynn (toe) on injured reserve

The Patriots offensive line took another hit Tuesday.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn was placed on injured reserve after he suffered a toe injury in the Pats' Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Tuesday that Wynn was considered week-to-week with a turf toe injury, but now he'll be forced to miss a minimum of eight weeks.

The loss of Wynn is compounded by the fact that the Patriots' other starting tackle, Marcus Cannon, is dealing with a shoulder injury that sidelined him last Sunday.

The Patriots also announced the signing of offensive tackle Caleb Benenoch, who spent the past three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rapoport noted Tuesday morning that nine teams request workouts for Benenoch, but he wanted to play for legendary Pats offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.