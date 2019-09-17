Lions release veteran running back C.J. Anderson

C.J. Anderson's time in Detroit is over. The Lions announced they released the veteran running back and picked up Paul Perkins from the waivers.

The Lions signed Anderson to a one-year deal back in April after his reemergence down the stretch last season with the Rams. Anderson joined Los Angeles after Todd Gurley suffered a knee injury in December and was a big part of the reason the team made the Super Bowl.

He finished the season for the Rams with 488 rushing yards and four touchdowns in just five games. In two games for Detroit, he recorded 16 carriers for 43 yards.