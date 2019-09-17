DeSean Jackson (groin) expected to miss Week 3

DeSean Jackson saw just 11 snaps in the Eagles' loss to the Falcons on Sunday night.

The culprit behind his limited playing time was a groin injury that is expected to sideline the Philadelphia wide receiver for his team's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon. Pelissero added the timetable for time missed remains to be determined, but with the Eagles set to play Week 4 at Green Bay on a Thursday, that game is also likely in doubt.

Jackson's return to Philadelphia was a phenomenal one, as he exploded for two touchdowns and 154 yards on eight catches in a Week 1 win over the Redskins. In Week 2, he started, but recorded no catches.

Now, the Eagles' long game will be hobbled as one of the finest deep threats in the NFL will miss a Week 3 home game against Detroit and possibly a Week 4 visit to Green Bay.

While Philly's ability to stretch the field is taking a hit, its receiving corps as a whole is struggling as Alshon Jeffery had only six snaps on Sunday. No further updates on Jeffery have been announced, however. Going forward, look for bigger contributions from Nelson Agholor and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.