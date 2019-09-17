Reminder: Lucas Falk is not new Jets QB Luke Falk

Lucas Falk did not suit up for the Jets on Monday Night Football.

He's a 28-year-old HR manager. He lives 2,171 miles from MetLife Stadium. And before Gang Green sends him a few new playbook pages, they might want to consult this Twitter thread from the other Falk.

Feast your eyes on the NFL's wildest case of mistaken identity:

Anytime Luke Falk gets a time to shine, Iâm reminded of when the Tennessee Titans accidentally sent me a portion of their playbook. â Lucas Falk (@Lucaswfalk) September 17, 2019

Hereâs my Luke Falk thread. Luke and I share a name, home state and email addresses that are almost identical. â Lucas Falk (@Lucaswfalk) September 17, 2019

This phenomenon isn't new for Lucas Falk. It dates back all the way to his counterpart's high school days and continued through his career at Washington State.

Throughout his college recruitment, I would often receive emails intended for him and I would joke about taking official visits on his behalf. â Lucas Falk (@Lucaswfalk) September 17, 2019

The HR manager even had an inside scoop on which pro teams were considering his fellow Utahn in the 2018 NFL Draft.

When he entered the draft, I got combine invites and personality quizzes from a number of different teams. (I thought he was going to be a Dallas Cowboy as they emailed me most often.) â Lucas Falk (@Lucaswfalk) September 17, 2019

The Titans ultimately edged out the Cowboys and others for Luke Falk's services. That's when the emails started pouring in for Lucas Falk.

After he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans, I received two emails. One from the team realtor, offering his assistance. The second was from an assistant coach with the first tidbits of the playbook: personnel groupings and different motions. â Lucas Falk (@Lucaswfalk) September 17, 2019

I thought about emailing the Titans and asking for game tickets or swag but I ultimately decided against it because I didnât want the coach to get in trouble. â Lucas Falk (@Lucaswfalk) September 17, 2019

It's an easy mistake to make. Even potential sponsors mixed the two Falks up.

I also received an Eddie Bauer coupon that I thought was intended for me but I realized after I had used it that it was for the other Luke. ($40 off any purchase. I feel no guilt.) â Lucas Falk (@Lucaswfalk) September 17, 2019

Those emails died down when Falk moved from the Titans to the Dolphins to the Jets. Then, he was thrown into action against the Browns -- and Lucas was dragged back into the quarterback's world.

I still get the random email intended for Luke: âYour MacBook is ready to be picked up at Some Mall Far Awayâ or âYour free trial for XYZ service is about to expireâ I usually just delete and move on. But I keep any and all playbook emails. â Lucas Falk (@Lucaswfalk) September 17, 2019

Lesson: Proofread those emails before pressing send. One mistake could spoil a perfectly good game plan.