Reminder: Lucas Falk is not new Jets QB Luke Falk

  • By Nick Toney
Lucas Falk did not suit up for the Jets on Monday Night Football.

He's a 28-year-old HR manager. He lives 2,171 miles from MetLife Stadium. And before Gang Green sends him a few new playbook pages, they might want to consult this Twitter thread from the other Falk.

Feast your eyes on the NFL's wildest case of mistaken identity:

This phenomenon isn't new for Lucas Falk. It dates back all the way to his counterpart's high school days and continued through his career at Washington State.

The HR manager even had an inside scoop on which pro teams were considering his fellow Utahn in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Titans ultimately edged out the Cowboys and others for Luke Falk's services. That's when the emails started pouring in for Lucas Falk.

It's an easy mistake to make. Even potential sponsors mixed the two Falks up.

Those emails died down when Falk moved from the Titans to the Dolphins to the Jets. Then, he was thrown into action against the Browns -- and Lucas was dragged back into the quarterback's world.

Lesson: Proofread those emails before pressing send. One mistake could spoil a perfectly good game plan.

