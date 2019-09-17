Myles Garrett racked up sacks, penalties vs. Jets

The Cleveland Browns' first prime-time game of the 2019 season came with a massive helping of Myles Garrett.

The uber-talented pass rusher dominated Monday night, whipping Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum and others time and time again during the 23-3 victory.

Garrett, who enters his third season with massive expectations, walloped Jets QBs to the tune of three sacks. Garrett improved his hand technique this offseason to go along with blastoff speed from the edge, and it's shown early with a league-leading five sacks.

"I'm glad about how we did overall on defense keeping them to three points," he said after the victory, via the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "Keeping Le'Veon Bell mostly under wraps, knowing he's a threat at all times. But the best part is getting the win. Getting that weight off of us and getting some momentum, trying to stack some wins.''

Garrett's numbers would be even better if it weren't for a plethora of penalties that wiped out several plays. The 23-year-old was called for two roughing-the-passer penalties (one of which injured Jets starter Trevor Siemian) and two offsides (one declined).

"Disappointed in myself with those penalties and those negative plays against my team," he said. "I'm supposed to be a leader for this defense and for this team, so I can't be saying that and also having those negative plays affecting my team."

Garrett's penalties have been a microcosm of a sloppy start to the Browns' season. After 18 penalties in Week 1, Cleveland committed nine in the win versus the Jets. If committing penalties had a half-life in Cleveland, the Browns would be down to one by Week 6.

Coach Freddie Kitchens didn't sound concerned about the illegal hit from Garrett that injured Siemian.

"The official said he hit him too high and I think it was a good call," said Kitchens. "He understands the problem. He's going to continue to work on the problem. So, you guys can make a big story about it all you want, but he's going to continue to get after the quarterback."

If Garrett gets after the quarterback at the rate he has to open the season, the preseason Defensive Player of the Year predictions could come to fruition.