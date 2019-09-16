Jets QB Trevor Siemian ruled out with ankle injury

A scary moment for Trevor Siemian in Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns.

The New York Jets quarterback exited the game midway through the second quarter with an ankle injury after taking a hit from Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. After a few moments on the ground, Siemian was able to walk off the field under his own power. The team later confirmed that Siemian would not return to the game.

Garrett was flagged for roughing the passer on the play.

Third-string QB Luke Falk, whom the Jets signed from the practice squad Monday afternoon, took over under center in Siemian's place.

Siemian was starting in place of Sam Darnold (mono).

Around The NFL will have more on this story shortly.