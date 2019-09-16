DDFP: A bad time to be a QB in the NFL

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by David Carr since there's a bunch of quarterback news. The duo does start off talking about Antonio Brown's departure from Derek Carr's Raiders to the Patriots where he scored a touchdown vs. the lowly Dolphins (4:30). Next, the guys talk about the massive hit quarterbacks have taken in the NFL either due to injury, sickness or poor performance and how many new QB's we may see by this time next season (10:30). Unfortunately for Shek, the biggest news of the day is about Ben Roethlisberger's season ending injury and if it's the last we'll see of him in the NFL (12:36). Lastly, Shek and David debate if the NFL right now is a coaches league or a players league (23:15).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play