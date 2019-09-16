Who is the Week 2 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals The quarterback Kyler completed 25 of 40 passes (62.5 percent) for 349 yards against the Baltimore Ravens.

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers The wide receiver had 87 yards on five receptions (17.4 avg.) and his first-career touchdown in the 49ers' 41-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders The running back had 99 rushing yards on 12 attempts (8.3 avg.) against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jahlani Tavai, Detroit Lions The linebacker had nine total tackles and a forced fumble in the Lions' 13-10 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.