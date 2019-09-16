Browns DE Smith to play following girlfriend's death

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith will play Monday night after his girlfriend was killed in a car accident last week.

Petara Cordero and Smith were pulled over to the side of the highway Wednesday morning after Smith's vehicle had a tire malfunction and hit the median. After exiting the car without significant injuries, Cordero was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

"I am going to play tonight because it is something she would want me to do," Smith said, according to The Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot. "She would want me to keep doing what I love and stay strong."

Smith and Cordero celebrated the birth of their daughter, Haven Harris Smith, last month.

"God has a plan for all of us we can't understand but she is in a better place now and she can rest easy," Smith posted on Instagram over the weekend.

Smith played in 16 games last season for the Browns and recorded 14 tackles, 7 assists, a sack and two passes deflected.

The Browns take on the New York Jets tonight on Monday Night Football.

"I play for her tonight. She is my why."