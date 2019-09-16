Injuries: Pats' Isaiah Wynn to have MRI on injured toe

The New England Patriots blew the Miami Dolphins out of the water Sunday but are now holding their collective breath that they didn't lose a valuable member of the offensive line for a significant amount of time.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn suffered a toe injury Sunday and is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The severity of the injury is not yet clear, but if it ends up as turf toe, the issue could linger, Rapoport added.

Wynn left Sunday's 43-0 shellacking after just 11 snaps and did not return.

The second-year left tackle looked stellar on Tom Brady's blindside in Week 1, and solid throughout the preseason. Wynn is coming off an Achilles' injury that wiped out his entire rookie season.

With right tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder) already banged up, Wynn's absence would be another blow to the Patriots' blocking unit if he has to miss significant time.

Other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Monday:

1. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan suffered an apparent broken foot in Sunday night's loss to the Falcons, Rapoport reports. Jernigan is expected to be sidelined for at least a month, per Rapoport.

2. Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy suffered an ankle injury late Sunday and will have an MRI today to determine the severity of the injury, Rapoport reports.