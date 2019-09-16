Browns promote RB Elijah McGuire ahead of 'MNF'

The New York Jets will see a familiar face across the field when they take on the Cleveland Browns Monday night.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns signed former Jets running back Elijah McGuire to the active roster in advance of tonight's game versus Gang Green, per a source informed of the move.

The 25-year-old back was called up from the Cleveland practice squad.

The Browns needed depth in the backfield with running back Dontrell Hilliard out due to a concussion. Hilliard played the pass-catching, change-of-pace back behind Nick Chubb in Week 1.

With D'Ernest Johnson the only other running back on the roster, the Browns promote McGuire.

The Jets jettisoned McGuire during final cuts after two seasons. McGuire compiled 591 yards and four TDs on 180 carries and 36 receptions for 370 yards and two more scores with Gang Green. With the additions of Le'Veon Bell and Ty Montgomery this offseason, McGuire was the clear odd man out in New York.

Monday night the running back will face his former team in primetime from the visitor's sideline.