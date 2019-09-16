Rivers on Chargers' errors in loss: 'We're asking for it'

The Los Angeles Chargers flew home from Detroit with a hole-filled boot from all the times they shot themselves in the foot during Sunday's 13-10 road loss.

The list of boneheaded mistakes that cost the Chargers is lengthy: Two missed field goals by replacement kicker Ty Long, two TDs called back by penalties, another penalty wipes out a turnover, Austin Ekeler fumbles at the 1-yard-line, Philip Rivers throws INT with 1:10 remaining and L.A. in field-goal range, on and on.

"When you turn it over in the red zone twice and then have two touchdowns called back, you're asking for it," Rivers said after the loss, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. "That was what I felt like all day: We're asking for it."

The Chargers could only point to themselves for their first regular-season loss outside of Los Angeles since Week 15, 2017.

"That's what this game boiled down to," coach Anthony Lynn said. "Mistake after mistake."

L.A. was charged with nine penalties on the day, accounting for 70 yards, and repeatedly let the Lions off the hook, unable to capitalize on either of Matthew Stafford's interceptions.

"It's going to sting the whole way home. I know that," center Mike Pouncey said. "Because we let this game get away from us. We had this game."

The Chargers' four second-half possessions ended: Fumble at the 1, missed field goal, missed field goal, interception. Woof.

"It's just self-inflicted," receiver Mike Williams said. "We shot ourselves in the foot."

Losing winnable road games sting the day after. Come December that failure in Detroit could burn the Chargers again in what could be a tight AFC playoff race.