A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal recap each and every game of Week 2 in the NFL starting with a big kicker moment in Chicago (2:36) and ending with the Sunday night nailbiter between the Falcons and Eagles (1:23:22). Game on!

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE to the podcast on Appple Podcasts and Google Play: