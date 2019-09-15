Aaron Donald (back) returns to game vs. Saints

Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Aaron Donald briefly exited Sunday's NFC title game rematch against the Saints with a back injury.

Donald was seen jogging into the locker room at the beginning of the second quarter and quickly was announced as questionable to return with the aforementioned back injury.

It didn't take Donald, the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, to return to the sideline and then the field late in the first half.

The Saints currently are playing with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback after Drew Brees suffered a right hand injury.