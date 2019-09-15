Adrian Peterson passes Jim Brown on rushing TD list

It didn't take long for Adrian Peterson to make his mark on Sunday's game against the Cowboys following the first healthy scratch of his career.

Peterson rammed his way through the Dallas defense for a 1-yard touchdown run to move past Jim Brown and into fifth place on the NFL's all-time rush TD list with 107.

Adrian Peterson is now alone in 5th place on the all-time rush TD list (107), surpassing Hall of Fame RB Jim Brown.



Next up? "Sweetness" Walter Payton, who scored 110 career rush TD in his career. â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 15, 2019

Peterson's historic score capped an unusual seven-day stretch in the future Hall of Famer's career.

All Day was inactive for the Redskins' season-opener as coach Jay Gruden opted to roll with second-year back Derrius Guice as the team's primary ball-carrier. But with Guice now on injured reserve after he underwent surgery to trim his meniscus, Peterson is once again the bellcow.

A.D. needs three more rushing touchdowns to tie Walter Payton for fourth on the all-time list.