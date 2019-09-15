Antonio Brown officially active for Patriots-Dolphins

Antonio Brown is officially active.

The receiver is set to make his 2019 season debut as the New England Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins today.

Brown signed with the Patriots last week after his tumultuous brief stint with the Oakland Raiders.

AB was accused last Tuesday of rape by former trainer Britney Taylor in a civil lawsuit filed in Florida. There is currently no criminal investigation into the accusations. On Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the NFL would not be placing Brown to the Commissioner's Exempt List at this time.

The league's investigation into the accuser's claims is just beginning, and there is not enough evidence yet to form a conclusion as to whether Brown violated the personal conduct policy, according to a league spokesman.

Brown can still be placed on the exempt list at a later date. The league is expected to meet with his accuser Monday, per Rapoport.