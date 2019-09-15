Jaguars QB Nick Foles had plate, screws inserted

Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles won't be on the sidelines today as his team takes on the Texans, as he is unable to travel per doctor's orders in the wake of surgery to repair his collarbone. Instead, as Gardner Minshew II takes over, Foles will watch from home.

But at the least, the belief is that the former big free-agent pickup will be back under center as soon as the rules allow. He is out for at least eight weeks on injured reserve and eligible to return for the Week 11 game against the Colts, and sources say that is the target date for him to be back.

As for the shoulder, Foles had a plate and screws utilized while fixing the clavicle to ensure long-term health, and a source said it was a clean, straight-forward break.

In preparation for his return, Foles will have multiple scans before setting foot on the field, with all parties wary of a re-break. Assuming everything heals properly, he'll begin practicing the week before the Houston game in Week 9, then have the bye, then be back Week 11.

In the meantime, Minshew steps into the spotlight. The former sixth-rounder went 22-of-25 last week for 275 yards and two touchdowns, impressive in his first action.

The team did not seem surprised in the least. In fact, the offense won't change much for the rookie today. They love the way he sees the field, how quickly he recalls past situations, and how he processes how a defense is attacking him.

The Jags only spent 15 minutes with Minshew in the pre-draft process -- a combine interview -- but they liked his dynamic personality and felt comfortable with what they saw. Now, they'll be seeing a lot of him over the next two months.

