Roundup: 49ers' Nick Bosa (ankle) active vs. Bengals

San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa will play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bosa is officially active for the tilt.

Troubled by an ankle injury sustained in August, Bosa played in Week 1 and tallied a sack, three tackles, one tackle for a loss and three QB hits.

Here are other updates as we near kickoff for Sunday's early Week 2 games:

1. The Dallas Cowboys have had trade talks involving pass rusher Taco Charlton, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater. Charlton is inactive and will not play today against the Redskins. However, no trade plans are imminent, Rapoport and Slater report. Charlton, a 2017 first-round pick, has just four sacks in two seasons.

2. New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (mononucleosis) is expected to be out 3 to 7 weeks, Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning. The QB is quarantined away from his team as he recuperates from the illness.

3.Though listed as as questionable, three key Baltimore Ravens offensive players -- rookie wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (hip), running back Mark Ingram (shoulder) and tight end Mark Andrews (foot) -- will all play today against the Cardinals.

4. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon will play versus the 49ers. Mixon tested out his ankle ahead of the tilt after missing most of practice this past week.

5. Green Bay Packers standout left tackle David Bakhtiari (back) is officially active and will play against the Vikings.

6. The Kansas City Chiefs' high-octane offense is likely to be without a key contributor, as left tackle Eric Fisher (groin) is a "long shot" to play against the Raiders, Rapoport reported.

7. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) will play against the Lions after being considered a game-time decision.

Kicker Michael Badgley (right groin) will miss a second straight week. Thus, punter Ty Long will handle the kicking duties again.

8. Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker (back), who has been listed as questionable and was limited all week in practice, will not play today against the Chargers.

9. Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (neck) is slated to play against the rival Chiefs today, Rapoport reported. On Monday, Conley was immobilized and carted off the field, but has rebounded quickly from the scary incident.

10. Seattle Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah's first game with his new team will likely wait a while longer as he will not play due to a shoulder injury. Rapoport added Ansah should be ready in Week 3 to make his Seahawks debut.

11. Arizona Cardinals guard Justin Pugh is active after being a late add to the injury report due to an illness.

12. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed is inactive against the Cowboys due to a concussion.