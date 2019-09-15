Roundup: 49ers DE Nick Bosa (ankle) likely to play

Heading into Week 2 play against the Bengals, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, is "trending the right way toward playing," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Troubled by an ankle injury sustained in August, Bosa played in Week 1 and tallied a sack, three tackles, one tackle for a loss and three QB hits.

Here are other injury updates as we head up to kickoff for Sunday's early Week 2 games:

1.Though listed as as questionable, three key Baltimore Ravens offensive players -- rookie wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (hip), running back Mark Ingram (shoulder) and tight end Mark Andrews (foot) -- are expected to play against the Cardinals, Rapoport reported.

2. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is expected to test out his ankle ahead of today's game against the 49ers and the Bengals are optimistic he can play, Rapoport tweeted. Mixon missed most of practice this past week and is questionable.

3. Green Bay Packers standout left tackle David Bakhtiari (back) is planning to play against the Vikings, Rapoport reported, per a source.

4. The Kansas City Chiefs' high-octane offense is likely to be without a key contributor, as left tackle Eric Fisher (groin) is a "long shot" to play against the Raiders, Rapoport reported.

5. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) is a "true game-time decision," Rapoport reported. He is set to test out his knee before the game and, if the risk is minimal, he could play.

6. Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker (back), who has been listed as questionable and was limited all week in practice, is unlikely to play today against the Chargers, Rapoport reported.

7. Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (neck) is slated to play against the rival Chiefs today, Rapoport reported. On Monday, Conley was immobilized and carted off the field, but has rebounded quickly from the scary incident.

8. Seattle Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah's first game with his new team will likely wait a while longer as he is not expected to play due to a shoulder injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Rapoport reported. Rapoport added Ansah should be ready in Week 3 to make his Seahawks debut.