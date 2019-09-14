Roundup: Greg Robinson fined $10,527 for kick

Browns' Greg Robinson has been fined for kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro. The left tackle was fined $10,527 for unnecessary roughness, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

He was ejected late in the second quarter of Sunday's 43-13 loss for kicking Vaccaro in the head at the end of a play.

"I hurt the team, honestly. And I feel like if I could have it back, I would do things differently," the veteran left tackle told reporters on Monday. "It looked worse than it was."

Robinson was not fined for his blindside block, Rapoport added.

Here are other fines we are tracking on Saturday:

1. Oakland Raiders safety Johnathan Abram plans to appeal a $28,075 fine for lowering the head to initiate contact on the play where the first-round pick suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

2. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was fined $10.527 for unnecessary roughness on a shot to Titans tight end Delanie Walker's facemask last week, Pelissero reported.

3. New York Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson was fined $10,527 for unnecessary roughness for his late hit against Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Rapoport reported.