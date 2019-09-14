Jets rule out C.J. Mosley for 'MNF'; Bell questionable

New York's quarterback on offense is already sidelined by mononucleosis. On Monday night, the Jets will also be without their quarterback on defense.

Gang Green has ruled out starting inside linebacker C.J. Mosley for their clash with the Cleveland Browns. Mosley is still dealing with a groin injury suffered in New York's season opener.

Rookie defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle) was also ruled out.

Jets starting tailback Le'Veon Bell is questionable to play with a shoulder injury after being limited in practice the past two days.

Also questionable to play against Cleveland are starting left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), wide receivers Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) and Braxton Berrios (hamstring) defensive lineman Steve McLendon (hip) and guards Alex Lewis (shoulder) and Brian Winters (shoulder).

Meanwhile, Cleveland will take the field Monday night without one of their starting defensive backs.

The Browns have ruled safety Damarious Randall out for their Monday night matchup with the Jets after he reported to the team facility Saturday with a concussion. He did not practice Saturday and has been placed in concussion protocol.

The following Browns will also not play on Monday night: tackle Kendall Lamm (knee), running back Dontrell Hilliard (concussion) and linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle).

Four players are questionable to play against Gang Green: guard Joel Bitonio (abdomen), receiver Rashard Higgins (ankle), defensive end Chris Smith (not injury related) and quarterback Drew Stanton (knee).

Randall made headlines this week when he said that if former Browns interim coach and current Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams had been named Cleveland's full-time head coach this offseason, he would have asked for a trade. Now, Randall won't have to worry about even playing against Williams this week.