Terrell Suggs ready for 'weird' return to Baltimore

Two games into his first season with the Arizona Cardinals, Terrell Suggs is already back in Baltimore. At least for the weekend.

The longtime Ravens and current Cards edge rusher is making his short-awaited return to M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon as Arizona is set to take on Baltimore. Suggs is in his 17th NFL season but his first not with the Ravens, who selected him in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft.

In speaking with reporters Friday, Suggs said he appreciated the storyline of him returning to Charm City so early in his first year away from his original club.

"It's a good narrative, so to say," Suggs said, per the Arizona Republic. "Just last night I was watching 'Bridge of Spies.' They were like, 'How will I know if you're all right?' And he was like, 'If I'm embraced as a brother or am I just showed the backseat.'

"I think we're all clear that for three hours come Sunday, they are my opponent. I am their opponent. They are my opponent. They're going to try to win. I'm going to try to win. After the game, we'll see if I'm showed the backseat or embraced as a brother."

Baltimore's all-time leader in sacks (132.5) and games played (229), Suggs signed with Arizona this offseason after the Ravens chose not to re-sign him. In his first game in Cardinals red, the 36-year-old Suggs played 62 of a possible 80 snaps, logging two sacks and a forced fumble as Arizona tied the Detroit Lions.

Suggs should see plenty of playing time against his former squad on Sunday, but that's about the only certainty that the veteran expects to experience around his old stomping grounds this weekend.

"I don't know what to expect walking back into M&T," Suggs said earlier this week, per the team's website. "I'm going to do my best to enjoy it -- the good, the bad and the ugly. It's going to be kind of weird for all of us.

"This is one hell of a storyline. I consider myself a good screenwriter. I could never have wrote this though. This is a very unique week. I'm just going to enjoy the ride."