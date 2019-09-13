Green Bay radio bleeps Vikings in Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts'

Northern Wisconsinites have heard recording artist Lizzo has a new man.

They just don't want to hear about that team he plays for.

Over the summer, WIXX-FM in Green Bay edited the Billboard-topping hit "Truth Hurts" to bleep the Vikings out, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

You can listen to the original song here. And here's what the chorus sounds like now, as heard on the official radio home of the Green Bay Packers.

"This is football," WIXX-FM music director Otis Day told MPR News. "It's a rivalry. This is how sports works. And we thought this would be kind of fun."

In case Minneapolis resident Lizzo disagreed, WIXX-FM reached out to her label -- Atlantic Records -- to notify them of the change. They promised the beat and rhythm of "Truth Hurts" would not be harmed in the making of this NFC North prank.

"They kind of chuckled," Day told the Press-Gazette. "They didn't seem to fully understand the reason we couldn't play it. 'Why can't you play it?' Because this is Green Bay, man."

The Packers host Lizzo's new man's redacted team this Sunday at Lambeau Field.