Redskins place Derrius Guice (knee) on injured reserve

Derrius Guice is being shelved for at least the next two months.

The Washington Redskins are placing the running back on injured reserve after he underwent surgery for a torn meniscus this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Washington plans for Guice to return after eight weeks.

Guice's timetable for recovery is four to six weeks, Rapoport added. The earliest Guice can return to the team will be for their Week 11 game against the New York Jets on Nov. 17.

The Redskins' starting back suffered the injury in Washington's season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Guice totaled just 18 yards on 10 carries in the contest, his first NFL game. The second-year back out of LSU missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL.

He underwent surgery performed by Dr. James Andrews on Thursday morning to trim the torn meniscus.

Guice's absence for half of Washington's campaign means Adrian Peterson will enjoy an expanded role in Jay Gruden's offense. The veteran ball-carrier was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career last week, but will start against the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. Chris Thompson should also see increased touches in Guice's stead.