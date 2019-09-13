Bucs LB Devin White day-to-day with MCL sprain

Tampa Bay's first-round rookie avoided serious injury Thursday night.

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White suffered a grade one MCL sprain against the Carolina Panthers, coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday. White is considered day-to-day.

Arians said that the fifth overall selection could miss a game or two but he would not rule out White for Tampa Bay's Week 3 clash against the New York Giants.

White left Tampa Bay's win over Carolina following the Panthers' first drive, totaling two tackles in six snaps. Arians said Thursday evening that White's injury was not serious and that the team just "didn't want to take a chance on him [returning]."

The linebacker has nine days to recover. The Buccaneers take on Saquon Barkley's Giants in Tampa Bay next Sunday afternoon.