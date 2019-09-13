Roundup: Le'Veon Bell expected to practice Saturday

The New York Jets got a modicum of positive injury news Friday.

Coach Adam Gase told reporters that running back Le'Veon Bell is expected to return to practice on Saturday.

Bell sat out practices this week and underwent an MRI for a shoulder issue. Gase said it stemmed from the feature back being too aggressive in practice. The running back tweeted Thursday afternoon that everything went well with the scan.

With Bell set to return to practice Saturday, he should be good to go for Monday night's tilt versus the Cleveland Browns. Given Sam Darnold's absence due to mononucleosis, starter Trevor Siemian will need as much help from Bell as he can get.

In other Gang Green injury news, Gase said linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle) are progressing well, and he wouldn't rule them out for Monday's game, even if they don't practice this weekend.

Here is other injury news we're tracking Friday:

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker Devin White, who exited Thursday's night's win over the Panthers early with a knee injury, is having tests done Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Coach Bruce Arians said it sounds like a sprain. He's not expected to be out long but could miss games.

2. Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (back) returned to practice after sitting out Thursday.

3. New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bills.

4. San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa returned to practice Friday after sitting out two days with a sore ankle.

5. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) is back at practice after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday.