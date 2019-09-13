Injuries: Le'Veon Bell limited in practice on Friday

The New York Jets got a modicum of positive injury news Friday.

Coach Adam Gase told reporters that running back Le'Veon Bell is expected to return to practice on Saturday. When New York's injury report came out on Friday afternoon, Bell was listed as a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Bell sat out practices this week and underwent an MRI for a shoulder issue. Gase said it stemmed from the feature back being too aggressive in practice. The running back tweeted Thursday afternoon that everything went well with the scan.

With Bell back at practice, he should be good to go for Monday night's tilt versus the Cleveland Browns. Given Sam Darnold's absence due to mononucleosis, starter Trevor Siemian will need as much help from Bell as he can get.

In other Gang Green injury news, Gase said linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle) are progressing well, and he wouldn't rule them out for Monday's game, even if they don't practice this weekend. Neither player practiced Friday.

In other Jets injury news, safety Jamal Adams (hip) practiced fully; OL Kelvin Beachum (ankle), DL Steve McLendon (hip) and OL Brian Winters (shoulder) were limited; and WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) did not participate.

Here is other injury news we're tracking Friday:

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker Devin White, who exited Thursday's night's win over the Panthers early with a knee injury, is having tests done Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Coach Bruce Arians said it sounds like a sprain. He's not expected to be out long but could miss games.

2. Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (back) returned to practice after sitting out Thursday. He is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

3. New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bills.

4. San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa returned to practice Friday after sitting out two days with a sore ankle. He is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Defensive back Jimmie Ward (hand) is questionable.

5. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) is back at practice after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday. He's listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with Detroit. "I just need to see that he can go out and play, and not hurt himself," coach Anthony Lynn said. "He has a couple more days, so we'll go day by day."

Linebackers Denzel Perryman (ankle) and Jatavis Brown (ankle) and kicker kicker Michael Badgley (groin) are also questionable. Cornerback Michael Davis (hamstring) is doubtful after not practicing all week.

6. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Roberts (quad) and cornerback Taron Johnson (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Giants. Tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) is listed as questionable.

7. Cincinnati Bengals running backs Joe Mixon (ankle) and Trayveon Williams (foot), and safety Clayton Fejedelem (ankle) are all listed as questionable. Wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) and tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion) will not play against the 49ers.

8. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander (elbow) has been ruled out against the Packers. Cornerback Mike Hughes (knee) is doubtful for Sunday. Guard Pat Elflein (knee) and cornerback Mark Fields (groin) are listed as questionable.

9. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) is officially out for Week 2 vs. the Cowboys.

10. The Oakland Raiders officially placed safety Johnathan Abram on injured reserve, the team announced Friday. Oakland cornerback Gareon Conley (neck) and defensive tackle Corey Liuget (knee) are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee (knee), cornerback A.J. Bouye (hip), offensive lineman Cam Robinson (knee) are all listed as questionable. Offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring), tight end Josh Oliver (hamstring) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) all will not play Sunday.

12. The Miami Dolphins placed tackle Julie'n Davenport on injured reserve. Defensive end Charles Harris (wrist), safety Bobby McCain (shoulder) and center Daniel Kilgore (shoulder) are questionable.

13. Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman (oblique), who was limited Friday, is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos. Tight end Trey Burton (groin) is questionable after being limited all week and missing Chicago's season opener.

14. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who's been limited in practice with a toe injury, was a full participant Friday.

15. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Williams has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

16. New England Patriots offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after being limited again in practice.

17. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters safety Eric Weddle has cleared the concussion protocol.

18. Denver Broncos linebacker Todd Davis (calf) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot) are listed as questionable against the Bears.

19. Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after being limited Friday.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (shoulder) and center Maurkice Pouncey (ankle) are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee) has been ruled out.

21. New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Rams.

22. Seattle Seahawks defensive Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) is listed as questionable. Defensive tackle Poona Ford (calf) and safety Tedric Thompson (hamstring) are doubtful for Sunday. Center Joey Hunt (ankle) and receiver David Moore (shoulder) are officially ruled out.

23. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee) will not play against the Cardinals. Five Ravens are questionable heading into Sunday afternoon: TE Mark Andrews (foot), LB Tyus Bowser (groin), WR Marquise Brown (hip), CB Marlon Humphrey (back) and RB Mark Ingram (shoulder).