Injuries: Le'Veon Bell expected to practice Saturday

The New York Jets got a modicum of positive injury news Friday.

Coach Adam Gase told reporters that running back Le'Veon Bell is expected to return to practice on Saturday.

Bell sat out practices this week and underwent an MRI for a shoulder issue. Gase said it stemmed from the feature back being too aggressive in practice. The running back tweeted Thursday afternoon that everything went well with the scan.

With Bell set to return to practice Saturday, he should be good to go for Monday night's tilt versus the Cleveland Browns. Given Sam Darnold's absence due to mononucleosis, starter Trevor Siemian will need as much help from Bell as he can get.

In other Gang Green injury news, Gase said linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle) are progressing well, and he wouldn't rule them out for Monday's game, even if they don't practice this weekend.

Here is other injury news we're tracking Friday:

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker Devin White, who exited Thursday's night's win over the Panthers early with a knee injury, is having tests done Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Coach Bruce Arians said it sounds like a sprain. He's not expected to be out long but could miss games.

2. Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (back) returned to practice after sitting out Thursday.

3. New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bills.

4. San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa returned to practice Friday after sitting out two days with a sore ankle. He is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Defensive back Jimmie Ward (hand) is questionable.

5. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) is back at practice after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday. He listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with Detroit.

6. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Roberts (quad) and cornerback Taron Johnson (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Giants. Tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) is listed as questionable.

7. Cincinnati Bengals running backs Joe Mixon (ankle) and Trayveon Williams (foot), and safety Clayton Fejedelem (ankle) are all listed as questionable. Wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) and tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion) will not play against the 49ers.

8. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander (elbow) has been rules out against the Packers. Cornerback Mike Hughes (knee) is doubtful for Sunday. Guard Pat Elflein (knee) and cornerback Mark Fields (groin) are listed as questionable.

9. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) is officially out for Week 2 vs. the Cowboys.

10. The Oakland Raiders officially placed safety Johnathan Abram on injured reserve, the team announced Friday.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee (knee), cornerback A.J. Bouye (hip), offensive lineman Cam Robinson (knee) are all listed as questionable. Offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring), tight end Josh Oliver (hamstring) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) all will not play Sunday.

12. The Miami Dolphins placed tackle Julie'n Davenport on injured reserve.

13. Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman (oblique), who was limited Friday, is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos. Tight end Trey Burton (groin) is questionable after being limited all week and missing Chicago's season opener.

14. Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who's been limited in practice with a toe injury, was a full participant Friday.