AB won't be put on Commissioner's Exempt List

At this point, it appears Antonio Brown will be eligible to play for the Patriots on Sunday in Miami.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the NFL is not planning on placing Brown on the Commissioner's Exempt List ahead of New England's Week 2 tilt versus the Dolphins, per sources informed of the situation.

Dan Patrick first reported the news.

Brown has been accused of rape by former trainer Britney Taylor in a civil lawsuit filed in Florida. There is currently no criminal investigation into the accusations.

It would be unprecedented for the NFL to place a player on the exempt list for a civil case with no criminal investigation taking place, Rapoport added.

Through lawyer Darren Heitner, Brown has denied the allegations. The Patriots said in a statement earlier this week that the league and the team will launch an investigation into the allegations. Taylor also said in a statement that she would cooperate with the NFL investigation.

Brown, who signed in New England last week after being released by the Oakland Raiders, has participated in Patriots practices this week. The team is preparing the receiver to play Sunday.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked in his Friday morning news conference if Brown will play Sunday.

"I'm not going to hand out a copy of the game plan here," Belichick said. "We'll do what's best for the team."