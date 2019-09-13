Two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith retires

Two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith is retiring after eight NFL seasons.

The former second-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens announced his retirement in a video during which he thanked football for all he's accomplished.

"I'm blessed to be able to walk away from the game with most of my health, a clear mind, and a grateful heart," the receiver said at the end of the video. "(I) can't wait to begin the next phase of my life, where my heard is and never left: Baltimore."

Smith's entire three-and-a-half-minute video is worth your time:

For those of you who have been wondering why things have been quiet, it was my decision https://t.co/SBdnwVgPyZ â Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 13, 2019

Smith started his career in Baltimore in 2011, where he was an instant deep threat, helping the Ravens to a Super Bowl title in his second season. He compiled at least 750-plus yards with 30 total TDs in his four seasons in the Charm City. After leaving Baltimore, Smith never had the same production. After two forgettable seasons in San Francisco, Smith landed in Philadelphia as part of the Eagles run to the Super Bowl, the second of the receiver's career. He was then traded to Carolina in 2018 but caught just 17 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games as his speed clearly disintegrated. He was cut by Carolina earlier this month.

The 30-year-old leaves football being known as a good deep threat, even better teammate, great locker room leader, and an excellent community voice.

For his career, Smith compiled 319 receptions for 5,141 yards and 41 touchdown in eight NFL seasons.