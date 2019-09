A room filled with heroes ... Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal spin through every Week 2 game. Gregg, who was the only one to win his lock last week, gets to pick his game selection first. Plus, Dan makes a surprise rule change at the top of the show. It's a sad, sad day to be a Jets fan and we get to hear from Keith Hanzus.

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE to the podcast on Appple Podcasts and Google Play: