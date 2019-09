Week 2 bold predictions: Browns' Baker Mayfield bounces back; Broncos feast

Kirk Cousins silences Lambeau Field

Mike Zimmer had to be thrilled with the fact that Minnesota was able to rely on its running game last week after the team failed to do so for much of last season. In the Week 1 win over the Falcons Kirk Cousins had just 10 pass attempts and threw for a grand total of 98 pass yards. We won't see a repeat of that against the division-rival Packers on Sunday. The Vikings will lean on Cousins' arm and he'll show why he's worth the big bucks, silencing the Cheeseheads at Lambeau Field by outdueling Aaron Rodgers