Week 2 bold predictions: Browns' Baker Mayfield bounces back; Broncos feast

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 2:
Von Miller, Bradley Chubb have heyday vs. Vic Fangio's former teamNeither Von Miller nor Bradley Chubb recorded a sack or a QB hit in Week 1 (in fact, no one on the Broncos got to the quarterback), but look for that to change Sunday when Denver hosts Chicago, where Fangio served as D-coordinator from 2015 to 2018. Fangio knows exactly how Miller and Chubb, one of the best pass-rushing duos, can exploit Mitchell Trubisky and Co. The Broncos' duo will combine for five sacks.
Redskins' defense brings Dak Prescott back down to earthThe nation-wide praise for Dak Prescott after his dominant Week 1 performance is short-lived after he lays an egg against the Washington Redskins. Prescott has traditionally played well against the Redskins: 5-1 record (tied for his most wins against any opponent), 6:0 TD-INT ratio, and a 102.0 passer rating. But not this time! Prescott goes without a passing TD and tosses a pair of picks.
Kirk Cousins silences Lambeau FieldMike Zimmer had to be thrilled with the fact that Minnesota was able to rely on its running game last week after the team failed to do so for much of last season. In the Week 1 win over the Falcons, Kirk Cousins had just 10 pass attempts and threw for a grand total of 98 pass yards. We won't see a repeat of that against the division-rival Packers on Sunday. The Vikings will lean on Cousins' arm and he'll show why he's worth the big bucks, silencing the Cheeseheads at Lambeau Field by outdueling Aaron Rodgers.
Seahawks, Jadeveon Clowney spoil Steelers' home openerJadeveon Clowney and the Seahawks don't waste time getting after Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers' offense. Clowney leads the charge with three sacks on the day and the defense keeps Pittsburgh out of the end zone all day.
Baker Mayfield has another historic performance against the JetsBaker Mayfield's Week 1 performance wasn't what we anticipated, but Cleveland's win over the Jets last season marked the arrival of the No. 1 overall pick. Mayfield connects with Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and friends to throw for a career-high six touchdowns against a Sam Darnold-less Jets team.