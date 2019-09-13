Week 2 bold predictions: Browns' Baker Mayfield bounces back; Broncos feast

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 2:



DeAngelo Hall

Redskins' defense brings Dak Prescott back down to earth The nation-wide praise for Dak Prescott after his dominant Week 1 performance is short-lived after he lays an egg against the Washington Redskins . Prescott has traditionally played well against the Redskins: 5-1 record (tied for his most wins against any opponent), 6:0 TD-INT ratio, and a 102.0 passer rating. But not this time! Prescott goes without a passing TD and tosses a pair of picks.