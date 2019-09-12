Arians: Devin White knee injury likely not serious

Before a weather delay briefly put a halt to Thursday night's game, Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker Devin White already had his night ended with a knee injury.

White, the Bucs' 2019 first-round pick, was injured on the Panthers' opening drive of the game and did not return.

"Devin I don't think it's that serious," Bucs coach Bruce Arians said after Tampa Bay's 20-14 win. "We didn't want to take a chance on him [returning]."

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey tallied a six-yard run up the middle and White was in on the tackle, but stayed on the field. He was attended to by the Tampa Bay training staff and walked off the field on his power. White went to the medical tent before joining his team in the locker room during the weather delay, which came due to lightning in the area.

Following the weather delay, the teams returned to the field for a brief warm-up and White was there with the rest of the Bucs. However, as the game resumed, White returned to the locker room.

White had two tackles in his six snaps.

Following a standout tenure at LSU, White was selected fifth overall by Tampa Bay in April's draft. He had six tackles in his NFL debut in Week 1 against the 49ers.