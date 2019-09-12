Lightning halts Bucs-Panthers game in 1st quarter

With lightning in the area, Thursday night's Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers game has been delayed.

The game has been halted and the stadium cleared with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter of a 0-0 stalemate in the NFC South contest.

The weather delay came at 8:41 p.m. ET and the game is expected to resume at 9:09 p.m.

Carolina (0-1) had just gone for it on fourth down with quarterback Cam Newton coming up short and Panthers coach Ron Rivera subsequently losing a challenge on the spot. It was the end of the Panthers' first drive of the game, which began at the Carolina 10-yard line and took up nine plays.