NFL enhances partnership with East-West Shrine Bowl

The NFL today announced several enhancements to its partnership with Shriners Hospitals for Children in preparation for the 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl All-Star Game. The strengthened initiatives are designed to continue growing the game through the development of personnel and increasing engagement with players through all levels of their athletic life cycle.

NFL clubs will continue to select deserving assistant coaches for the annual East-West Shrine Bowl for the opportunity to showcase their skills. At the end of the regular season, clubs nominate active assistant coaches to be reviewed by a panel of NFL Football Operations staff, East-West Shrine Bowl leadership and two members of the NFL's General Managers Advisory Committee. The final two to be chosen as head coaches then select their 12-person staffs from among the other NFL assistant coaches nominated.

To further aid in the development of future coordinators and head coaches, these representatives will have the opportunity to participate in a panel session and learn from former NFL head coaches and general managers while in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Additionally, the NFL and East-West Shrine Bowl will partner on highlighting innovative concepts to further evolve the game.

"The NFL is pleased to enhance the East West Shrine Bowl partnership because it is more than just about the game," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations and 2019 East-West Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame Inductee. "The entire experience reflects football's range of values from developing players, coaches, officials, and football staff to serving the children and honoring the caregivers of Shriners Hospital."

The East-West Shrine Bowl, formerly known as East-West Shrine Game, is the nation's oldest all-star game for college seniors aspiring to play in the NFL. 77 Pro Football Hall of Famers have played in the East-West Shrine Bowl, and more than 300 past East-West Shrine Bowl participants are on 2019 NFL Week 1 rosters.

"The relationship between the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL is key to the growth of our game, not only for the hundreds of student-athletes who move on to professional careers, but also to highlight the professional development for coaches, referees, and player personnel staff as they rise through the NFL ranks," said Bob Roller, executive director of the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The league will continue to provide game officials and football operations internship opportunities during the week leading up to the East-West Shrine Bowl game. NFL Legends captains will again serve as mentors for players throughout the week and be present on the sidelines on game day.

The 95th annual East-West Shrine Bowl, which features some of college football's best prospects, will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 18, in St. Petersburg, Florida and be televised live on NFL Network.

Since 1925, the East-West Shrine Bowl has benefited Shriners Hospitals for Children and its mission to provide advanced care for children with specialized medical needs. Locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico provide advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, regardless of the family's ability to pay.