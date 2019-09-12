Roundup: Vikings place receiver Josh Doctson on IR

Off the heels of a tumultuous Week 1, the Miami Dolphins have made a roster move.

The team announced on Thursday that they would be welcoming back a familiar face in defensive end Tank Carradine. The terms of the deal are undisclosed at this time.

Carradine signed with the franchise in February after a short stint with the Raiders in 2018. He was released by Miami on August 31. A 2013 second-round draft selection by the 49ers, Carradine has accumulated 77 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble in his seven-year career.

In a corresponding move, the Dolphins will place defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter on injured reserve.

Here is other news we're tracking Thursday:

1. The Vikings placed wide receiver Josh Doctson on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Minnesota added the former first-rounder just before the season and he was inactive for its Week 1 win versus the Falcons. He'll be a candidate to return later in the year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added.

2. Broncos coach Vic Fangio told reporters he's optimistic linebacker Todd Davis (calf) can play Sunday versus the Bears. Given that Davis has been out since the beginning of training camp, NFL Network's James Palmer reported it's unlikely Davis would play a lot. Fangio added that cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot) will be limited in practice.

3. 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was not present for the early portion of practice open to media.