Dolphins re-sign DE Tank Carradine to bolster DL depth

Off the heels of a tumultuous Week 1, the Miami Dolphins have made a roster move.

The team announced on Thursday that they would be welcoming back a familiar face in defensive end Tank Carradine. The terms of the deal are undisclosed at this time.

Carradine signed with the franchise in February after a short stint with the Raiders in 2018. He was released by Miami on August 31. A 2013 second-round draft selection by the 49ers, Carradine has accumulated 77 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble in his seven-year career.

In a corresponding move, the Dolphins will place DE Jonathan Ledbetter on injured reserve.