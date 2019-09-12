Rams tired of PI questions ahead of bout with Saints

With the Rams and Saints set to meet in Week 2, discussion over what happened the last time they played has apparently been as prevalent for some as Sunday's showdown.

Specifically, people are still talking about the non-pass interference call late in the fourth quarter of the 2018 NFC title game.

"How many times can you ask the same question?" Rams coach Sean McVay said as he saw a flock of reporters hovered around cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman's locker Wednesday, per ESPN.com.

Robey-Coleman, of course, was luckily not flagged for illegal contact against Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. In the seven-plus months since, the Rams have acknowledged they got away with one. So has the NFL, which implemented new pass interference replay review rules during the offseason.

The play sparked frivolous lawsuits from Saints fans, some of whom showed up to the 2019 season opener in referees outfits. And it remained a talking point for Sean Payton leading up to this season.

"That's a New Orleans problem," cornerback Aqib Talib said. "It's not an L.A. problem."

Perhaps, though Robey-Coleman said he's seen the infamous play "over 4,000-5,000 times, easy." That just sounds exhausting. Hopefully another game, involving two of the better teams in the NFC again, will help everyone move on.

"I didn't expect it to get that much pub, but it is what it is," Robey-Coleman added. "They made it into what it is and the league made it a rule. Just got to live with it now and it's a rule that the whole league is going to have to adjust to. We don't have no problem with it."

There's no denying the play likely kept the Saints out of the Super Bowl. But it might have also sparked change for the better.