Derrius Guice to get second opinion on meniscus injury

Derrius Guice is getting a second opinion on his troublesome right knee.

The Redskins running back is in Florida to meet with Dr. James Andrews to examine his knee Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport added that Guice will likely have surgery on his meniscus, which would involve a 4-6 week recovery.

The initial hope was that Guice would be able to avoid the operating table. According to Rapoport, his injured right knee hasn't been improving and he could elect for Andrews to trim his meniscus as soon as Thursday.

Guice gained 18 yards on 10 carries in his first NFL game this past Sunday against the Eagles. The second-round pick in 2018 missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in training camp. That injury was to his left knee. Now he might need another surgery to make his right one right.

His absence elevates Adrian Peterson, who was a healthy scratch for the first time in his Hall of Fame career last week. Washington coach Jay Gruden has already said the 34-year-old will get the starting nod this Sunday against the Cowboys. All Day, of course, was originally signed by the Redskins last August in the wake of Guice's ACL injury. Guice's latest injury might give Peterson a few more weeks as a feature back.