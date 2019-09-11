Aaron Rodgers to fans: Don't do wave when he has ball

Aaron Rodgers knows how to handle high-pressure situations. But that doesn't mean he's immune to distractions.

In the midst of answering reporters' questions Wednesday, the Packers star quarterback made a simple request. Not to his teammates or coaches but to the many Cheeseheads who will fill the seats at Lambeau Field this Sunday for Green Bay's home opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

"My only ask is that we don't do the wave when we're on offense," Rodgers said, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

Sunday's contest will be the first of an enjoyable stretch for the Packers that will see them play five of their next six games at home.

Rodgers is typically a guy who likes to joke around so who knows how serious he was. It's highly unlikely the popular crowd activity will be put on ice but we'll see if the Green Bay faithful actually follow through with their star's request come kickoff.